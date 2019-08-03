Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Contrasting side by side

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), both competing one another are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical Company 78 1.01 N/A 6.41 11.76 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 23 0.63 N/A 1.61 14.58

Table 1 demonstrates Eastman Chemical Company and Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eastman Chemical Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Eastman Chemical Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical Company 0.00% 18.6% 6.6% Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0.00% 10.9% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Eastman Chemical Company has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eastman Chemical Company has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eastman Chemical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eastman Chemical Company and Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical Company 0 2 2 2.50 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Eastman Chemical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 23.19% and an $86.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Eastman Chemical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 45.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Eastman Chemical Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastman Chemical Company -7.82% -5.33% -4.07% -8.51% -25.68% 3.06% Westlake Chemical Partners LP -0.8% -3.89% 4.96% 1.29% -7.3% -2.61%

For the past year Eastman Chemical Company has 3.06% stronger performance while Westlake Chemical Partners LP has -2.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Eastman Chemical Company beats Westlake Chemical Partners LP on 9 of the 11 factors.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The companyÂ’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyls, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents used in industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment offers Estron acetate tow and Estrobond triacetin plasticizers for manufacturing cigarette filters; Estron natural and Chromspun solution dyed acetate yarns for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics; and cellulose acetate flake and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers, as well as acetyl chemical products. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is based in Kingsport, Tennessee.