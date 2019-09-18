Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Comparing side by side

Both Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) are each other’s competitor in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical Company 75 1.02 N/A 6.41 11.76 Tronox Holdings plc 11 0.77 N/A 0.01 1228.89

In table 1 we can see Eastman Chemical Company and Tronox Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tronox Holdings plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eastman Chemical Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Eastman Chemical Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eastman Chemical Company and Tronox Holdings plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical Company 0.00% 18.6% 6.6% Tronox Holdings plc 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Eastman Chemical Company has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tronox Holdings plc has beta of 3.25 which is 225.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Tronox Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Tronox Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eastman Chemical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eastman Chemical Company and Tronox Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical Company 0 1 2 2.67 Tronox Holdings plc 0 1 3 2.75

Eastman Chemical Company’s upside potential is 20.42% at a $86.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Tronox Holdings plc’s potential upside is 96.03% and its consensus price target is $18.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Tronox Holdings plc looks more robust than Eastman Chemical Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Eastman Chemical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Tronox Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Eastman Chemical Company shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Tronox Holdings plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastman Chemical Company -7.82% -5.33% -4.07% -8.51% -25.68% 3.06% Tronox Holdings plc -6.59% -14.33% -16.4% 25.11% -39.03% 42.16%

For the past year Eastman Chemical Company has weaker performance than Tronox Holdings plc

Summary

Eastman Chemical Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Tronox Holdings plc.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The companyÂ’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyls, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents used in industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment offers Estron acetate tow and Estrobond triacetin plasticizers for manufacturing cigarette filters; Estron natural and Chromspun solution dyed acetate yarns for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics; and cellulose acetate flake and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers, as well as acetyl chemical products. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is based in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.