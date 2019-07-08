Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analysts See $2.12 EPS; 3 Analysts Bullish MannKind (MNKD)

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.50% from last quarter’s $2.22 EPS. EMN’s profit would be $293.79 million giving it 9.11 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.77 EPS previously, Eastman Chemical Company’s analysts see 19.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 29,500 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Among 3 analysts covering MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MannKind had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. See MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $3.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $3 Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prns holds 0% or 38 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 4,551 shares. State Street Corporation has 6.62M shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1,100 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 52,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 3,713 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bessemer Group stated it has 2,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 9,734 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 9,272 shares. Gideon Advsrs has invested 0.79% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 31,001 shares. Holderness Invests Company reported 13,545 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank owns 38,861 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle: Unique Total Return Opportunity For The Patient Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: TH Lee, AutoStore, EQT, IRobot, Hudson Hill, Mondelez, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol NYSE:EMN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.71 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.155. About 353,163 shares traded. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has declined 29.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MNKD News: 23/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 25; 12/03/2018 – MANNKIND – MATURITY DATE OF REMAINING PRINCIPAL OF ABOUT $71.5 MLN UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED PROMISSORY NOTE WITH MANN GROUP EXTENDED 18 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Cipla Will Be Responsible for Obtaining Regulatory Approvals to Distribute Afrezza in India; 25/04/2018 – MannKind: Pleased That the FDA Determined That a Communication Plan Is No Longer Necessary; 12/03/2018 MANNKIND RESTRUCTURES $79.7M DEBT OBLIGATION TO MANN GROUP & RE; 13/03/2018 – MannKind Announces STAT Study Results Accepted for Presentation at American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions; 24/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2; 09/04/2018 – MannKind Announces Completion of Previously Announced $28M Registered Direct Offering; 12/03/2018 – MannKind Restructures $79.7M Debt Obligation to Mann Group, Reduces Principal Owed to Deerfield by $6.3M; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $222.70 million. The Company’s approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings.