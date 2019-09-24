Eastman Chemical Co (Put) (EMN) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Holding; Mastercard (MA) Position Held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 21,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $270.89. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (Put) (EMN) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, up from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 790,283 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,256 shares to 6,281 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,876 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 963 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alberta Inv Management Corporation has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 32,568 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc invested in 3.75% or 135,614 shares. Biondo Advsr Lc reported 142,433 shares or 8.93% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 2,242 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 152,798 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% or 323,337 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.67% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd stated it has 164,850 shares. Akre Cap Llc has invested 14.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10 stated it has 1,233 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 8.73 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Capital Lc invested in 0.48% or 161,056 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, California-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 1,100 shares. 68,395 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Inv holds 30,673 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Schroder Group holds 0% or 26,305 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 4,551 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,986 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 373 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mackenzie holds 237,417 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,653 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 16 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 7,492 shares.

