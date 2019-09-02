Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) to pay $0.62 on Oct 4, 2019; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Shorts Lowered By 3.55%

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) is expected to pay $0.62 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:EMN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Eastman Chemical Co’s current price of $65.37 translates into 0.95% yield. Eastman Chemical Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.37M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) had a decrease of 3.55% in short interest. SAH’s SI was 3.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.55% from 4.10 million shares previously. With 270,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s short sellers to cover SAH’s short positions. The SI to Sonic Automotive Inc’s float is 18%. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 184,454 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid solutions; and metam soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 26,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gmt Cap accumulated 1.12% or 447,550 shares. Enterprise Financial Service owns 69 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,604 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6,124 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 202,088 shares. Ifrah Fincl Incorporated accumulated 3,512 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 20,260 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 310 shares. 38,907 are held by Washington Trust Bancshares. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% or 10,261 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 17,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 32.06% above currents $65.37 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Lp invested 0.16% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.18% or 3.08 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,094 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 36,723 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). New York-based D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Bailard Inc holds 0.02% or 22,300 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,163 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 279,425 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 84,506 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 78,196 shares. Towle &, Missouri-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 11,500 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 23,176 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,689 shares.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.