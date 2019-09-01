Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) to pay $0.62 on Oct 4, 2019; Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (OXBR) Sellers Increased By 252.55% Their Shorts

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) is expected to pay $0.62 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:EMN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Eastman Chemical Co’s current price of $65.37 translates into 0.95% yield. Eastman Chemical Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.35 million shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OXBR) had an increase of 252.55% in short interest. OXBR’s SI was 48,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 252.55% from 13,700 shares previously. With 239,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s short sellers to cover OXBR’s short positions. The SI to Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.31%. The stock decreased 6.08% or $0.0559 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8641. About 9,657 shares traded. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) has declined 38.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $119,786 activity. $59,786 worth of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares were bought by MARTIN ALLAN S..

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. The company has market cap of $4.95 million. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 185,330 shares or 36.48% more from 135,789 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 120,000 shares. New York-based Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0% in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company invested in 14,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 12,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) or 20,436 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0% or 2,899 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,659 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.57% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Victory Cap has 0.61% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 54,901 shares. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,051 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 263,600 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 5,459 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 11,636 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 372,513 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 245,782 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Huntington National Bank owns 55,677 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 50,823 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com holds 15,304 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid solutions; and metam soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.