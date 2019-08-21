Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) to pay $0.62 on Oct 4, 2019; Harvey Partners Has Lowered Its Interface (TILE) Stake

Harvey Partners Llc decreased Interface Inc (TILE) stake by 42.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as Interface Inc (TILE)’s stock declined 12.06%. The Harvey Partners Llc holds 39,000 shares with $597,000 value, down from 68,000 last quarter. Interface Inc now has $645.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 366,284 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com stated it has 0.42% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Commercial Bank accumulated 11,974 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 50,879 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 282,596 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 33,400 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 6,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,389 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 99,985 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Adams Natural Resource Fund stated it has 55,200 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 31,278 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 7,435 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 98 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid solutions; and metam soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 32.35% above currents $65.23 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited stated it has 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) or 130,803 shares. Harvey Lc has 0.99% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Blackrock owns 9.08M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 1.74 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Signaturefd Ltd invested in 535 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 25,098 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 52,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 44,678 are owned by Incorporated. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 558,659 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 60,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.