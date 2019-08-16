Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) to pay $0.62 on Oct 4, 2019; Capital World Investors Has Lifted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Capital World Investors increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 24.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 3.50 million shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Capital World Investors holds 18.01M shares with $1.03B value, up from 14.51 million last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $86.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 9.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) is expected to pay $0.62 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:EMN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Eastman Chemical Co’s current price of $64.25 translates into 0.96% yield. Eastman Chemical Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 1.46M shares traded or 30.93% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.80 billion. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid solutions; and metam soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 9.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 34.37% above currents $64.25 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 10.62M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Everence Management Inc invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 6.90 million shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Asset One Limited has 67,282 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clean Yield has 990 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 76,507 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 5,316 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 16,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 52,098 shares. Chem Commercial Bank reported 0.1% stake. Secor Capital Advsr Lp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 76,500 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 16.77% above currents $71.16 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridges Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 107,903 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2.30 million are held by Parnassus Investments Ca. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 1.83% or 334,104 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 3,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mcf Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management owns 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,863 shares. Maple Mgmt Inc reported 91,483 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability owns 5,329 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 30,953 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 49,828 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 132,346 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 480 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Capital World Investors decreased Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 489,781 shares to 5.77 million valued at $599.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 7.48 million shares and now owns 428,300 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

