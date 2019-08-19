Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price Declined While Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $7.25 Million; Renasant (RNST) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.16 Million as Valuation Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 96.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 96,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 3,190 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 99,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 208,303 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 35,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 18,680 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Com holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 30,197 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 255,542 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 475 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 51,027 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Garrison Asset Management Limited Co holds 35,859 shares. Johnson Financial Grp invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 467,501 shares. Israel-based Psagot Investment House has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 63,930 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,663 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 30,772 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 19,941 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 68 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.45M for 6.46 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 32,481 shares to 701,872 shares, valued at $48.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 9,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.72 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53,678 shares to 127,845 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 485,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).