Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Stock Declined While Argent Capital Management Boosted Stake by $10.55 Million; Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $944,761; Market Value Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 11,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,581 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 35,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.68M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT: NO TIMECLOCK ON GETTING PILOT SCOPE DEAL DONE; 05/03/2018 – United Air Stumbles Again as Bonus Lottery Spurs Union Backlash; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 1.4 POINTS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 493.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 140,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,186 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, up from 28,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.99 million shares traded or 84.71% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,628 shares to 59,833 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,953 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

