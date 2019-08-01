Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake Held by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc; As Dril Quip (DRQ) Stock Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Upped Position

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 43,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 272,686 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, up from 228,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 717,789 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 19,424 shares as the company's stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 292,339 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 272,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.04% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 229,427 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Td Asset Management Inc has 14,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Ls Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 5,171 shares. 14,000 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 17,907 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc reported 16,725 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 36,441 shares. 1.70M were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Btim holds 0.32% or 512,017 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.07% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Quantbot Techs LP reported 1,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Govt Bd Etf (VWOB) by 28,870 shares to 22,486 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc Class A A (NYSE:VEEV) by 17,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,466 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on April 25, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 150 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited invested in 50,940 shares or 0% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 8,215 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2,880 are owned by Conning. Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 45,913 shares. 5,273 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Lmr Llp stated it has 17,920 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 4,789 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 33,400 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 39,495 shares. Dean Invest Associate Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 14,650 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 163 shares or 0% of its portfolio.