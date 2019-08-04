Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Increased Its Position by $599,925 as Market Valuation Declined; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Has Increased by $634,158 as Stock Value Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 7,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 942,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.48 million, up from 934,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.69 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 11,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 995,138 shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares to 2,094 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 9,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,271 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

