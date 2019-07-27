Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lifted Stake by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $457,764; Stock Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,906 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 35,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98M shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74M, up from 137,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,781 shares to 180,266 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,038 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 3,627 shares. Hl Lc has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Marshall Wace Llp reported 88,268 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6,999 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Eaton Vance reported 25,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 274 are owned by Carroll Financial. Virginia-based Swift Run Mgmt Lc has invested 2.12% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Raymond James Na invested in 0.15% or 34,375 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorp Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 35,619 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company invested in 0% or 6,491 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp owns 7,663 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company reported 81,401 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,171 shares to 11,895 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 122,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

