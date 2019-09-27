Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Meritage Group LP Upped Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Share Price Declined

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 111,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.95 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 333,797 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92 million, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 640,296 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 45,884 shares to 6.28 million shares, valued at $188.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp. (Cl B) by 121,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,862 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Is Cheap: Why Haven’t I Bought More? – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.