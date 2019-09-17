Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $18.96 Million; Engaged Capital Has Raised Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Position by $11.24 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 287,125 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 98.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 246,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 3,908 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304,000, down from 250,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 1.48M shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.24% or 1.03 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 9,196 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division stated it has 7,642 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4,912 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 32,815 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 99,974 shares. 20,727 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Jensen Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank accumulated 39,777 shares. 186,605 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated, a West Virginia-based fund reported 7,212 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd stated it has 46,699 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.04% or 14.83M shares. Mariner Ltd holds 4,546 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98M for 9.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,434 shares to 54,683 shares, valued at $103.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).