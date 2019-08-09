Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Share Value Declined While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased by $687,225 Its Position; Eagle Asset Management Stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Upped by $3.39 Million as Shares Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 46,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 729,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.41 million, up from 682,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 390,718 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 849,084 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Comerica Bankshares reported 90,681 shares stake. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.26% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 5,727 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 22,579 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 5,273 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 17,256 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 63,930 shares. 5,785 were reported by Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Acadian Asset Management Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 553 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 19,941 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.01% or 114,640 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares to 21,409 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.45 million for 6.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s August Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eastman To Acquire Yarn Producer INACSA – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medidata’s (MDSO) Margins Under Pressure, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medidata Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medidata (MDSO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins fall – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 20,383 shares to 181,895 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 9,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,211 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.