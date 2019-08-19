Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position Raised by Axa; Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Weik Investment Services Decreased Its Position by $1.69 Million

Axa increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 288.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 180,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 243,086 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, up from 62,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 651,905 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 6.78M shares traded or 10.08% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.46 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 211,419 shares stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 22,471 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 0.31% or 9,372 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 4.42M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 5,833 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 198,505 are held by Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Old Natl Bank & Trust In has 336,139 shares. Connors Investor, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 198,090 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 238,380 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 33.76M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. M Securities Inc invested in 5,543 shares. Cambridge holds 1.16% or 366,015 shares in its portfolio.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 554,500 shares to 54,614 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,750 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 250,488 shares. Thomasville Bankshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 25,019 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd stated it has 618 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Llc owns 2,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 16,194 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 353,527 shares. Wright Ser holds 3,207 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 343 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has 36,188 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1.71 million shares. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,800 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 3,244 shares.