Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding Maintained by Bank Of Montreal; Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Green Street Investors Lifted Its Stake

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 98,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,116 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.05 million, up from 376,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.99 million shares traded or 84.71% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.29M shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 157,776 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $71.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,755 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,271 were accumulated by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Co. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 10,484 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 8,264 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 2.97 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,300 shares. Blackrock has 10.62 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1.51 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 52,098 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 293,583 shares. Lpl stated it has 32,287 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability owns 263,600 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 52,839 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 2,003 shares. 475 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott. On Tuesday, February 5 Garechana Robert sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 687 shares. Manelis Michael L had sold 684 shares worth $49,393 on Tuesday, February 5. GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kaufman Ian sold $67,302.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 13,100 shares to 195,400 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,857 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).