Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Value Rose, Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Position by $400,539

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 4,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,508 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 3,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 938,127 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 1.70 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 16,749 shares to 322,522 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,863 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 2% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 3.56M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 539,682 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 10,333 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guyasuta reported 0.07% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Conning reported 2,880 shares stake. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 10,484 shares. Jensen accumulated 6,100 shares. 32,699 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Blume Cap Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Ltd reported 4,997 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 10,841 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Guyasuta Advisors holds 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 7,575 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.04% or 77,133 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 128 are held by M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Natixis accumulated 313,445 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Old National Bank & Trust In invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 48,179 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Strs Ohio holds 43,376 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 75,569 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 0% or 4,412 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 22,057 shares to 36,824 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 6,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,635 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (NYSE:EW).

