Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding Has Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Stake by $353,199

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 29,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 237,417 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48 million, up from 207,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 73,786 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,505 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs reported 0.06% stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 508 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gabelli Funds Limited Company owns 87,200 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,263 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,636 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 52,389 shares. S&Co invested in 0.08% or 2,020 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.89% or 38,672 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 2,961 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 555 shares. Blackrock stated it has 34.08M shares. Wedgewood Pa reported 1,997 shares stake.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing reaches deal with Icelandair for 737 MAX grounding costs – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Six Months Of Struggling, Boeing Is Ready To Take Off Again – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Street Corporation holds 0.04% or 6.51M shares. Com Natl Bank owns 12,069 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 226,124 shares. 4,912 were reported by Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh. Ameritas Investment stated it has 2,529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt reported 109,957 shares stake. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Butensky And Cohen Security holds 28,197 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). M&T Financial Bank accumulated 22,303 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 4,551 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 114 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 105,505 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 64,697 shares to 927,053 shares, valued at $75.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 49,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,859 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Is Cheap: Why Haven’t I Bought More? – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.