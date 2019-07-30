Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Its Holding; P2 Capital Partners Cut Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) as Market Valuation Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 400,840 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 104,416 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc holds 844,377 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 30,040 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 45,969 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Menta Lc has 0.09% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 6,300 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 267,475 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 87,884 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 7,157 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,342 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 907,865 shares. Eaton Vance owns 882,255 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 10,341 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 30,066 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43M shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $70.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments Co reported 0.49% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gmt Capital Corporation reported 447,550 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 0.95% or 29,569 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Assoc Inc reported 33,200 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). California Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 23,743 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs accumulated 82,554 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 22,579 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 221,239 shares. 3,190 are held by Investec Asset Limited. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 17 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,604 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Com accumulated 0.48% or 10,262 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,563 shares to 162,472 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VBK) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,561 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

