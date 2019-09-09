Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Stake by $687,225 as Share Value Declined; Tanaka Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $835,289

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 998,535 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Many Happy (In-Person) Returns, E-Tailers Hope; The Masses Want Next-Day Delivery – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 23,528 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,091 shares. Courage Miller Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.41% or 407 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 901 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 7,097 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 280 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,828 shares. Stifel Corporation has 242,653 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Newfocus Fin Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 183 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 88,842 shares. Asset Inc has invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4.24M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Waverton Mgmt Limited stated it has 7.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $263.18 million for 8.81 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.