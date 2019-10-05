Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Blackrock Cut Holding; American International Group Stake in T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Lowered by $314,683 as Valuation Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 828,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 9.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762.34 million, down from 10.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 777,853 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 137,218 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, down from 140,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 664,930 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Location in Move Cutting 150 Jobs; 25/04/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 08/03/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: T. Rowe Price replaces Teddy Sagi as the largest Playtech shareholder –

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $271.20M for 8.88 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 1.28M shares to 41.19 million shares, valued at $3.36 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (RXI) by 16,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lvw Lc owns 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,131 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 6,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.03% or 5,928 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 5,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 458,398 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 64,631 shares in its portfolio. Alethea has 0.84% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 5,895 shares. Mariner Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 20,727 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 53,695 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 131,914 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa owns 0.09% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 298,000 shares. 33,100 are held by Montag A Assoc.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 11,580 shares to 29,622 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 264,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $466.71M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 28,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.29% or 26,504 shares. Bartlett & Limited Co holds 28,420 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 104 shares. Thompson Mngmt invested in 3,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, South State has 0.06% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 29,736 shares stake. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 53,975 shares. Gabelli Funds owns 365,400 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 14,072 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj invested in 3.9% or 43,725 shares. Freestone Holding Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,382 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 712,881 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 50,029 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

