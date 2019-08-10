Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Holder Argent Capital Management Lifted Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $345,760

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 493.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 140,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 169,186 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, up from 28,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 946,362 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares to 624,839 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% or 34,103 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Management owns 74,881 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Mgmt has invested 1.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 143,866 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Com, Illinois-based fund reported 45,625 shares. 2,694 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Ifrah Financial Svcs reported 4,912 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 87,367 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Bruce Com reported 0.08% stake. 3.75 million were reported by Hightower Trust Lta. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 84,076 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Com Il has 1.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 204,271 shares. Grimes And stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcmillion Capital holds 2% or 45,742 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Investors accumulated 80,950 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon Investors – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil A Bargain At Its 8-Year Low? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eastman To Acquire Yarn Producer INACSA – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,080 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Company. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 650,169 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 1,285 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 114,640 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Brinker Cap invested in 0.07% or 22,579 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg, France-based fund reported 36,188 shares. Holderness Invests invested 0.49% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Macquarie Group Ltd has 100,590 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc holds 29,132 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited stated it has 0.27% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 12,742 shares. Moreover, Blume Management has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 618 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8,600 shares to 67,220 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,954 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD).