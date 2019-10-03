Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Share Value Rose While Amg National Trust Bank Lifted Its Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 860,958 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 52,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 129,595 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, up from 77,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 928,341 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,300 shares to 6,715 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 358,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc reported 15,916 shares. 78,967 are held by Suntrust Banks. Wagner Bowman Corporation invested 0.13% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 181,929 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Heritage Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 161,056 shares stake. Nordea Invest reported 0.03% stake. Natl Pension owns 202,022 shares. 555,759 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.06% or 137,335 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cibc Ww Corp, New York-based fund reported 174,451 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Eastman Chemical Co. – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 8.76 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 5,924 shares to 106,047 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).