Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Aldebaran Financial Decreased Its Position; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Share Price Declined, Advisors Capital Management Boosted Position by $542,640

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 36,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 887,188 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65 million, up from 851,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 415,699 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 44,725 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 19,447 shares to 53,425 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 99,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,731 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 355,129 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 5.26 million shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 27,031 are held by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co. Lsv Asset stated it has 681,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Telemus Ltd Com holds 0.96% or 728,278 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 66,350 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 309,441 shares. Stifel Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 460,562 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0% or 11,557 shares in its portfolio.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,049 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.04% or 116,048 shares. Korea Inv holds 21,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 95,505 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Arrow Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Atwood And Palmer reported 1,100 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Bancorp holds 0.5% or 39,777 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 271,444 shares. James Inv Research Inc owns 6,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Architects Inc invested in 0% or 14 shares. Gyroscope Capital Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.3% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 21,156 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.7% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Td Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Johnson owns 549 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $274.00M for 8.98 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.