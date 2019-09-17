Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Advisory Services Network Has Cut Position by $350,688 as Stock Declined; Tjx Cos (TJX) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Boosted Holding by $396,760

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 160,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, up from 153,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 5.41M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 93.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 293 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 4,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 1.48 million shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 7,412 shares to 116,302 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,541 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 9.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.