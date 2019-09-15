Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Stake Held by Olstein Capital Management Lp; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Element Capital Management Cut Position by $3.31 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 102,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, up from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 1.16M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 61,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 152,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35 million, down from 213,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 15,904 shares to 28,513 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP has 154,472 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aspen Invest has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,982 shares. 332,251 are owned by Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Highland Management Limited Co holds 2.12% or 519,696 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 6,151 shares. Saratoga Research & Investment Mngmt has invested 5.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamco Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Bb&T has 1.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Usca Ria Ltd Liability invested in 2.89% or 186,204 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.44% or 522,800 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 1.73% or 97,203 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,988 shares. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il owns 220,124 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.