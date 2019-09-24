Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Shares Declined While Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Its Position; Oneok (OKE) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 2,350 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.90M, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.16M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 209,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 264,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 2.02M shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 75,700 shares to 883,870 shares, valued at $38.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72 million for 24.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

