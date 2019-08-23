Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Trimmed Its Holding by $547,500 as Valuation Declined; Resmed (RMD) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 485,643 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 49,887 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 64,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 206,683 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 52,216 shares to 86,216 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 24,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $123.09M for 38.56 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $350.23 million for 6.02 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.