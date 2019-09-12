Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (EMN) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Increased Its Position by $1.43 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (EMN) by 436.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 12,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 15,803 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 2,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 544,387 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 179,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 11,285 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Serv Ltd Liability Corp reported 96,598 shares stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd has 1,284 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc holds 153,517 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 1,400 shares. Next Fin Gru holds 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 2,100 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 69,309 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 78,189 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc owns 12,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co accumulated 38,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,881 shares. Sit Assoc holds 4.07 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,972 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus has invested 1.48% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,780 shares to 119,715 shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 269,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 568 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Co accumulated 7 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.08% or 59,837 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 31,934 shares. 2,819 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Advsr Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 8,805 shares. Csat Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 652 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Epoch Investment Prtnrs reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 17 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 349 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 7,712 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 3,178 shares to 11,777 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 16,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,595 shares, and cut its stake in Career Ed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CECO).

