Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Stock Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Position; Polaris Capital Management Upped Position in Cabot (CBT) as Shares Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 596,720 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 53,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 176,900 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares to 201,020 shares, valued at $57.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,964 shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).