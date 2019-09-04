Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Shares Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Its Stake; Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stake by $1.10 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 417,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.47M, down from 426,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.05. About 233,429 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 542,486 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.42 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

