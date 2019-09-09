Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Stake; Scout Investments Position In Sprint (S) Was Has Lifted

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 828,889 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 140,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 5.80 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80M, up from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 11.25M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Doubles Consent Fee to Amend Covenant From Capital Bonds; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $6.030000; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile Hopes Fast 5G Makes Quick Work of Sprint Deal Review; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sprint’s IDR at ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 39,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 16,385 shares. 6,715 were reported by Murphy Cap Mngmt. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company New York reported 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 28,916 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 130,162 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 150 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1.36 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 221,239 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 928,556 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.12% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2,946 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 135,292 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 35,619 are held by M&T Bancshares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & has invested 0.59% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5,789 shares to 75,624 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 22,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,570 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).