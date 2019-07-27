Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Its Holding; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Valuation Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98 million shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 467,638 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mrj holds 39,385 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 52,466 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 100 were reported by Duncker Streett And Company. British Columbia Inv Management reported 60,654 shares. National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,139 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.15% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 280,350 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 14,478 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Lc has 447,531 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,529 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fagan Associates has 2.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35,256 shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,537 were accumulated by Lifeplan Grp Incorporated. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 161,466 shares stake. Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 706,634 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wespac Ltd Com reported 1,974 shares. Cornerstone has 752,677 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 3.83% or 165,543 shares. Dean Associate Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 51,129 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.96% or 853,664 shares in its portfolio. Private holds 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,682 shares. Jmg Fincl Group Ltd has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covington Inv Advsr stated it has 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pitcairn has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

