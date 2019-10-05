Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Upped Its Position by $1.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Hood River Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Conmed (CNMD) by $1.37 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 17,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 174,451 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 777,853 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 16,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 448,126 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.35 million, up from 432,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 257,005 shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

