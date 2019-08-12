EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Since EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) are part of the REIT – Industrial industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties Inc. 112 14.55 N/A 2.50 48.19 Life Storage Inc. 97 8.46 N/A 4.44 21.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EastGroup Properties Inc. and Life Storage Inc. Life Storage Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EastGroup Properties Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. EastGroup Properties Inc. is currently more expensive than Life Storage Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties Inc. 0.00% 10% 4.2% Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that EastGroup Properties Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Life Storage Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EastGroup Properties Inc. and Life Storage Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Life Storage Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The average price target of EastGroup Properties Inc. is $101.5, with potential downside of -16.63%. Meanwhile, Life Storage Inc.’s average price target is $104.5, while its potential upside is 1.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Life Storage Inc. seems more appealing than EastGroup Properties Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of EastGroup Properties Inc. shares and 95.3% of Life Storage Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of EastGroup Properties Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Life Storage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EastGroup Properties Inc. 1.2% 3.77% 4.77% 17.32% 28.43% 31.34% Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84%

For the past year EastGroup Properties Inc. was more bullish than Life Storage Inc.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. EastGroup Properties, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi with additional offices in Irving, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Orlando, Florida.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.