EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP)

As REIT – Industrial businesses, EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties Inc. 116 15.19 N/A 2.50 48.19 Gladstone Land Corporation 26 7.36 N/A 0.12 207.26

In table 1 we can see EastGroup Properties Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EastGroup Properties Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. EastGroup Properties Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties Inc. 0.00% 10% 4.2% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

EastGroup Properties Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.46% for EastGroup Properties Inc. with average price target of $110.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of EastGroup Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.52% of Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of EastGroup Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EastGroup Properties Inc. 1.2% 3.77% 4.77% 17.32% 28.43% 31.34% Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9%

For the past year EastGroup Properties Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors EastGroup Properties Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. EastGroup Properties, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi with additional offices in Irving, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Orlando, Florida.