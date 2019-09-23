EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Reaches $127.83 High on Sep, 23; Philip Morris International (PM) Shorts Up By 21.99%

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) had an increase of 21.99% in short interest. PM’s SI was 12.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.99% from 10.50M shares previously. With 4.59 million avg volume, 3 days are for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM)’s short sellers to cover PM’s short positions. The SI to Philip Morris International Inc’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.46M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

The stock of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) reached all time high today, Sep, 23 and still has $135.50 target or 6.00% above today’s $127.83 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.80B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $135.50 PT is reached, the company will be worth $288.06 million more. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $127.83. About 36,964 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95M for 25.57 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.03 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $112.34 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.38 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. The insider Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.50% above currents $72.21 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target.

