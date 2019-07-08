EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Reaches $118.57 52-Week High; Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Sentiment Is 1.07

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 45 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 42 sold and trimmed holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now own: 18.83 million shares, down from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Suburban Propane Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

The stock of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high and has $128.06 target or 8.00% above today’s $118.57 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.31 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $128.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $344.56 million more. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 8,278 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGP’s profit will be $43.95 million for 24.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.83% EPS growth.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.85 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 4,574 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 22,524 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 1,416 shares. 2,000 are held by Westwood Il. Colony Gru Limited Liability stated it has 2,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.05% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 2.96M shares. Dubuque Financial Bank holds 0% or 29 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.13% or 6,358 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 52,448 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 287,089 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 27,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 404 shares. Honeywell International invested in 1.26% or 29,050 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 17,592 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 2,915 shares.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Wendyâ€™s Company (WEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 14,093 shares traded. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) has risen 1.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH); 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73

Analysts await Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, down 48.15% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.62% negative EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for 2.99 million shares. Novare Capital Management Llc owns 89,775 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.23% invested in the company for 22,765 shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 200,350 shares.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The Company’s Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It has a 18.31 P/E ratio. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

More notable recent Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Constituent Changes to The Cushing® Utility Index – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.