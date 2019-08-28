EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Is At $121.75 Formed Wedge; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $316 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 1.39% above currents $353.76 stock price. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $330 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40400 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. See Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) latest ratings:

EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $36.79 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 32.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity. Shares for $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

The stock increased 1.44% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $353.76. About 463,253 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.58 million for 24.55 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

