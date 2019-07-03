EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) EPS Estimated At $1.21; Baupost Group Upped By $153.43 Million Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.08% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. EGP’s profit would be $44.47M giving it 24.32 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 0.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 146,081 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

Baupost Group Llc increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 58.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 9.03M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock rose 18.74%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 24.50M shares with $436.10M value, up from 15.47 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $11.85B valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 4.45M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.48 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 0.07% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 24,580 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 20 shares. 38,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 24,681 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Honeywell invested in 1.26% or 29,050 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 0.13% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 6,358 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 13,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Trustmark Bankshares Department owns 41,678 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 50,025 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 11,492 shares. Bb&T Limited Company accumulated 2,147 shares. 2,020 were reported by American Century.

Among 8 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PG\u0026E had 23 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Tuesday, March 19. UBS has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 7 by UBS. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. JP Morgan maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Friday, January 25 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report.