EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) EPS Estimated At $1.21; ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 18. See ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) latest ratings:

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.08% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. EGP’s profit would be $43.95 million giving it 24.61 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 0.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 100,801 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 28,082 shares or 6430.70% more from 430 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,611 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 430 shares.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 289,998 shares traded. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 17.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ARR News: 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. First Quarter Webcast Scheduled for April 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2018 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces May 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Net $44.7M; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC ARR.N QUARTERLY CORE SHR $0.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARR); 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q EPS 96c

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.34 million activity. 5,000 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares with value of $96,600 were bought by ULM SCOTT. Zimmer Jeffrey J also bought $96,600 worth of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) on Friday, April 26. $29,650 worth of stock was bought by MOUNTAIN JAMES R on Tuesday, March 5. $250,957 worth of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was bought by STATON DANIEL C.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.09 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com reported 0% stake. Smithfield Trust invested in 115 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 8,778 shares. 154,697 are held by Morgan Stanley. Connable Office stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). 99 are held by Exane Derivatives. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 82,714 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 30,200 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Parametric Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 39,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 13,600 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 5,671 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 558,567 shares.

