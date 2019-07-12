EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Industrial company, EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of EastGroup Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.04% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of EastGroup Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have EastGroup Properties Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 3.90% Industry Average 7.99% 23.18% 3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting EastGroup Properties Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties Inc. N/A 108 49.14 Industry Average 50.63M 633.74M 141.33

EastGroup Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio EastGroup Properties Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for EastGroup Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.60 2.50

EastGroup Properties Inc. presently has an average price target of $101.5, suggesting a potential downside of -14.74%. The competitors have a potential upside of 20.24%. Given EastGroup Properties Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EastGroup Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EastGroup Properties Inc. 1.73% -0.2% 5.74% 13.78% 22.59% 22.63% Industry Average 1.96% 3.49% 9.02% 19.25% 23.49% 23.25%

For the past year EastGroup Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that EastGroup Properties Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, EastGroup Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.65 which is 35.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EastGroup Properties Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors EastGroup Properties Inc.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. EastGroup Properties, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi with additional offices in Irving, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Orlando, Florida.