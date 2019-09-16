EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Analysts See $1.25 EPS; Progeny 3 Increased Its Cameco (CCJ) Position

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.25 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.84% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. EGP’s profit would be $46.95M giving it 25.05 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.21 EPS previously, EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 3.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 185,197 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP)

Progeny 3 Inc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 1013.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Progeny 3 Inc acquired 531,380 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Progeny 3 Inc holds 583,810 shares with $6.26 million value, up from 52,430 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastgroup Properties Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EastGroup Properties: Rolling Along – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,093 shares stake. Palisade Cap Management Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 222,773 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 14 shares. Westwood Management Il invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Pitcairn holds 2,936 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). 6,861 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Gru reported 94,304 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 6,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 46,585 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 3,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 50 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.