Eastgroup Properties (EGP) to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019; United Services Automobile Association Upped Its Allegion Plc (ALLE) Position

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) is expected to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EGP) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s current price of $127.11 translates into 0.59% yield. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 540,103 shares traded or 119.62% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

United Services Automobile Association increased Allegion Plc (ALLE) stake by 126.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 38,460 shares as Allegion Plc (ALLE)’s stock rose 4.54%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 68,802 shares with $7.61 million value, up from 30,342 last quarter. Allegion Plc now has $9.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 381,998 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allegion to Attend 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Youâ€™re Smart to Buy Shares in This Security Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest Management reported 7,573 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). British Columbia has 0.08% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 83,452 shares. Mirae Asset Com holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 35 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 54,931 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 95 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Meyer Handelman invested in 0.52% or 92,263 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3,297 shares. 4,405 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 172 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com holds 19,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&R Management Inc reported 693 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegion has $11500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $111.50’s average target is 9.78% above currents $101.57 stock price. Allegion had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $10500 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALLE in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $108 target. The stock of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 8.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 43,752 shares to 263,453 valued at $26.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 122,606 shares and now owns 16,076 shares. Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De owns 336,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0% or 36 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 35,892 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,662 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 28,648 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Dupont Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 2,936 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 127 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 28,827 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 12,359 shares.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastgroup Properties Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.