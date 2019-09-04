Eastgroup Properties (EGP) to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019; Intrexon (XON)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Intrexon Corp (XON) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 69 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 46 reduced and sold holdings in Intrexon Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 121.18 million shares, up from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intrexon Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 28 Increased: 45 New Position: 24.

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) is expected to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EGP) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s current price of $125.50 translates into 0.60% yield. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125.5. About 187,842 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading well-known provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive clients . It has a 50.1 P/E ratio. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company has market cap of $890.42 million. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform.

Analysts await Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Intrexon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.