Eastgroup Properties (EGP) to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019; BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Had 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 20.44% above currents $37.03 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) is expected to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EGP) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s current price of $126.41 translates into 0.59% yield. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.41. About 172,309 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading well-known provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive clients . It has a 50.46 P/E ratio. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 0.16% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Strs Ohio holds 54,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 190,216 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department has invested 0.48% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Mufg Americas holds 135 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has 7,925 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.13% or 6,200 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Credit Suisse Ag has 70,943 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 4,143 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 562 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,359 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 30,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.65 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

