Eastgroup Properties (EGP) to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019; Bamco Boosted By $1.90 Million Its Splunk (SPLK) Stake

Bamco Inc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 15,186 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Bamco Inc holds 133,552 shares with $16.79M value, up from 118,366 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $17.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.82. About 1.35 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) is expected to pay $0.75 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:EGP) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s current price of $125.78 translates into 0.60% yield. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.78. About 204,445 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Bamco Inc decreased Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) stake by 313,541 shares to 326,778 valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 498,877 shares and now owns 3.33M shares. Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 25,791 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 171,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Jennison Associates Ltd has 0.81% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 6.43 million shares. Nomura Holdg Inc owns 595,627 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 3,200 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 6,177 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 871,380 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 22,012 shares. 32,226 are held by Nomura Asset Company Limited. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 33,225 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 2.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fiera Capital invested 0.22% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $142.80’s average target is 24.37% above currents $114.82 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform”. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, May 24. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $16300 target. Citigroup maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $10200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.8% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 222,773 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Quantbot Technologies L P holds 1,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 70,247 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 22,611 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com accumulated 8,937 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,799 are held by Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company. Phocas Corp accumulated 5,028 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Ing Groep Nv owns 5,633 shares. Financial Advisers stated it has 11,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 37 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading well-known provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive clients . It has a 50.21 P/E ratio. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets.

