Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Value Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed by $74.79 Million Its Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 64.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.26. About 194,702 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.59. About 598,561 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 56 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 82,900 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,666 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 28,797 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.18% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,958 shares. Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.04% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 27,928 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 234 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 8,706 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 2,100 shares.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.57 million for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastgroup Properties Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.02M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 949,129 shares. 61,648 are held by Aqr Management. Navellier & Associate invested in 20,764 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 385,949 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated invested in 27,559 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Ltd Liability stated it has 498 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,808 shares. Asset Management has 2,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,880 shares. 33,861 were reported by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp. Fred Alger has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bancorporation Of America De reported 515,727 shares stake. Prudential Fincl owns 12,520 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 60,681 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $131.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.